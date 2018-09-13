Some of you may be aware of recent turmoil in Flathead County due to a water bottling facility going into production with what many local citizens view as less than proper oversight by the Flathead County commissioners.
In short, local folks opposed to the Montana Artesian Water Company’s plan to produce up to 140,000 water bottles per hour, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, attempted to block it by asking Flathead County commissioners to expand the Egan Slough Zoning District, a designation created in 2002 to preserve the land’s agricultural character.
Despite hearing testimony from dozens of residents who supported the zoning expansion, the commission rejected their request. Therein lies the problem; namely, country commissioners paying little heed to what their own constituents want.
Why does this matter to Lake County citizens? Because there is a strong parallel with what’s happened in our county, with our county commissioners going against the clear wishes of local citizens in undoing the county density map, thus allowing unrestricted growth in much of Lake County.
As a 32-year resident of Lake County, this undemocratic behavior by our elected officials rankles me, and frankly, I think it ought to rankle you.
Eugene Beckes,
St. Ignatius