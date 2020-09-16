Raph Graybill for Montana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s public education system has produced some outstanding scholars and leaders. Raph Graybill, fifth generation Great Falls native, excelled at top-notch Columbia University, earned a law degree at acclaimed Yale University, and was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship for further studies at Oxford University. He returned to Montana to dedicate his career to public service to his native state.

His grandfather, Leo Graybill Jr., served as the president of the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention and is credited for demonstrating outstanding leadership in enacting the highly praised state constitution, which has been a model for other states.

Raph has successfully defended Montana public access and other important laws before the Montana Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

How could one improve on the resume of Raph Graybill as top candidate for the office of Montana Attorney General?

Think about that!

Dick Shockley,

Gallatin Gateway

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0