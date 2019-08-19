{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I was rebaptized on July 28, this year in the Bitterroot River near the Fort Missoula water tower at Steven’s Island, a place I worked hard to save from developers in 1994, with the Save the Fort group.

I had been baptized there six years before, on July 28, 2013, and later learned that progressive politician William Scranton, the governor of Pennsylvania in the 1960s, a “Kennedy Republican,” had passed away that same day, aged 96, at Montecito, California.

This time my faith was stronger with more scriptural knowledge. I thought I’d found “my church” when I saw that magnificent landscape painting behind the pulpit at Church of God on Alder Street.

Shortly after I was boosted to my feet from the river, the pastor’s grandson found a freshwater mussel in in the shallows. I was heartened greatly, and said that I haven’t seen a mussel in over 45 years. I thought that pollution had annihilated them around here in the 1970s, along with once-common leopard frogs as “chemistry improves our lives.”

The “Good Book” explains that omens appear in a way that the receiver understands. As a “nature boy,” that beautiful healthy mussel spoke my language. Always trust the life force of almighty God.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

