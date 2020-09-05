 Skip to main content
Ravalli County health information officer saving lives

Ravalli County health information officer saving lives

We wish to commend Joseph Hopkins, the information officer for the Ravalli County Health Department.

Even though top officials like the commissioners have refused the mask mandate put out by the governor, Hopkins wants the public to know that masks do work, even better with a shield, because the virus can enter through not only the mucous membranes of the nose and mouth, but also through the eyes.

Thank you, Joseph Hopkins, for standing up for what will possibly save people from this horrible virus.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

