Re-Elect Mike Hopkins for House District 92

As a resident of House District 92, I am pleased to be able to endorse our Representative, Mike Hopkins for re-election. As our Representative, Mike has authored and passed legislation that has created jobs in our community and throughout the State, he fought to defeat more than $800 million in tax increases, to allow property owners to fight fires on their own property, and to ensure freedom of speech on Montana college campuses. Mike's colleagues call him a thoughtful and dedicated legislator who always puts his constituents first, and he is known for taking on the tough issues with honesty, understanding, and consideration of all sides. Mike serves as Chairman of the important Infrastructure Committee, and also as a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee. He has earned the respect of the legislators with whom he works on both sides of the aisle, which means he will continue to be a very effective representative for us in the next legislature. Mike works hard for us; I know he would be honored to have your vote.

Rose Dumont,

Missoula

