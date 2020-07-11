Reacting to jabs at family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RE: James Woods’ July 10 letter to the editor. For every action there is an outcome and consequence.

My parents also advised me that family is everything, and everything else doesn’t matter. When a senior ex-congressman takes a general jab at my family, I am going to react and defend.

I know how my parents felt about my brothers and me, and our families. I have zero regrets, and my advice to you is the same as to the ex-congressman. Mind your own fence.

Thanks for your response. At least we live in a country where we can state our opinion and agree to disagree. And throw social potshots, if we wish.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0