Reacting to jabs at family

Reacting to jabs at family

{{featured_button_text}}

RE: James Woods’ July 10 letter to the editor. For every action there is an outcome and consequence.

My parents also advised me that family is everything, and everything else doesn’t matter. When a senior ex-congressman takes a general jab at my family, I am going to react and defend.

I know how my parents felt about my brothers and me, and our families. I have zero regrets, and my advice to you is the same as to the ex-congressman. Mind your own fence. 

Thanks for your response. At least we live in a country where we can state our opinion and agree to disagree. And throw social potshots, if we wish.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bravo, Bob Brown
Letters

Bravo, Bob Brown

As a moderate Democrat, I’ve long respected Bob Brown as a reasonable and articulate voice for his Republican Party. Over the years he has off…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News