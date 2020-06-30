Reaction to recent letters, cartoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to address a couple of the opinion letters in the June 30 paper. As always, the Missoulian is doing all it can to spread the left-wing ideology.

First, thanks to Stephanie Dwyer for calling out the mayor for his obvious wish to abuse his power.

Now to the other letters and the cartoon. First, the cartoon: “104 shot in Chicago in just one weekend” and let’s blame the surrounding states gun stores. I would venture to guess that the majority of those shootings involved handguns. Federal law is that you can only buy a handgun in the state that you reside in so I would be hard pressed to believe that the shootings are committed by residents of those states. Please do a little bit of research before the next cartoon.

I am only allowed 200 words so I would also like address Ed Taylor, who believes there should be a waiting list for a vaccine. Will you please do some research as well. Recent polls show that only 49% of Americans say they will get a vaccine. I don’t think the waiting list will be as long as you envision.