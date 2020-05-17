Read CDC's new COVID-19 symptoms, try modified diet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently the Centers for Disease Control issued additional COVID-19 symptoms. So why the continuing agitation concerning COVID tests? Who gets them, when to get them, who doesn't have enough test kits and so forth? Most of the controversy should have gone away with a close reading of the new symptoms list.

I am going to follow the president's example by suggesting a path forward that scientists and experts may not approve of but it does have less dire consequences for the population. At least no one should die. All that it entails is a dietary modification.

The modification is as easy as adopting a flatulence-inducing food regimen. Then all that remains to be done is test to your heart's content. If you do not have the virus, the results are immediately obvious.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

