DC based New Approach PAC has successfully placed a cannabis legalization initiative on our ballot that is a corporate takeover disaster policy for Montana. My stance against this initiative is as always, pro cannabis and pro Montana. All cannabis policies being pushed nationwide tout expungements. However, instead of writing in expungements for all non violent cannabis offenders, these national groups only want to expunge possession. This keeps growers and dealers locked up. We want our people free. Because cannabis legalization is an illusion until federal law changes, vote no. We don’t need our local dispensaries run over by Canadian companies with health and safety issues. We don’t need to invite more federal agents and raids. We shouldn’t be taxing Montana consumers 20% for earmarked revenue to pay for treatment for veterans to get off of medical MJ. Why risk the safety of cannabis workers with all the extra cash on hand that can’t be banked? Please read initiative I-190 and vote your conscience.