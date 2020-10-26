 Skip to main content
Read Ten Commandments before writing letters

And Jesus said: "Keep the commandments: do not murder; do not steal; do not give false testimony; honor your father and mother; and love your neighbor as yourself." — Matthew 19:18-19

Please, everyone who runs campaign ads, writes opinion pieces or letters to the editor, please read the Ten Commandments. Some of your ads, op-eds and letters read like a BS session out behind the barn.

Mike Dey,

Missoula  

