Read the American Rescue Plan

I suppose it can be argued that any money the government invests anywhere within the borders of the United States has the potential of stimulating the U.S. economy. But, with the deadline for filing our 2020 taxes rapidly approaching, I would encourage everyone to turn off the news and all the talking heads and take a hard look at the outline of the bill titled "H.R.1319 - American Rescue Plan Act of 2021" found at congress.gov — the official database of the United States Congress, and decide for yourself if this seems like the most effective and stimulating way for the government to invest $1.9 trillion of our tax dollars.

Jim Watts,

Missoula

