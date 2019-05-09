{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Thank you, Jerry O'Malley, for your op-ed letter printed May 6. Your observations and thoughts about the president parallel mine, and I suspect many others. You stated the facts clearly, which I appreciate.

Jay Gore,

Missoula

