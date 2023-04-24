Take Zephyr’s words into your hearts

To Montana Republican Legislators,

Instead of shutting her up, please take Zooey Zephyr’s words into your hearts. Perhaps if you truly cared about children, you would robustly support childcare and public schools, as well as the right of each child to live their life well-loved and in peace as they find their own ways.

Suzanne Hendrich,

Missoula

Let Zephyr speak

Representative Regier’s recent decision to disallow Representative Zephyr floor time to speak on any bill is appalling and astonishingly undemocratic. Representative Zephyr represents 11,000 constituents, whom he has now effectively silenced, as well. Muting elected representation is a bad look, and if not corrected, I will make it my duty during the next election cycle to remind Montanans how carelessly Rep. Regier disregarded his responsibility as House Speaker to ensure democracy and representation are respected throughout our legislative session. Let her speak!

Kate Strauss,

Missoula

Conservatives will be the instrument of their own demise

The Montana House Majority leader is correct when she suggested that the Republican-led governance of our great state — once the last best place —cannot be shamed by Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s concern for the potential suffering resulting from the distinctly LGBTQ-phobic and anti-women’s health rights legislation upon which this majority seems to insist. A majority without reasonable checks upon it is incapable of recognizing shame — such a majority is beyond such petty concerns. The leader is incorrect though when she says “we are better than that” — whatever the “that” actually is. The majority’s hubris makes it blind to its own faults and glaring prejudices — and the seeds of its own dissolution are being sown. This radically conservative majority will be the instrument of its own demise. And Montana will be a better — if not the last best — place again.

James Wood,

Missoula

Silencing of Zephyr undemocratic

I am writing to voice my opinion about the silencing of my elected representative Zooey Zephyr. This is extremely unconstitutional and undemocratic and very much resembles what happened to the Tennessee Three not very long ago. Silencing someone because they are trans and because they have their own opinions is hurtful and is turning this country even more to fascism. Please cover this story and let the people of Missoula know that they are silencing someone we elected and wanted there.

Kelsey Johnson,

Missoula

Noland doesn’t work for Montanans

I think readers deserve to know the facts! And the fact is Mark Noland’s (Missoulian April 20) comments reflect his overwhelming support for taking away citizen’s rights and placing corporate and wealthy out-of-state interests in control of our Montana lands and constitutional authority! His long record in the state Legislature reflects a complete disregard for the ordinary citizen and instead promotes fascist interests which seek to undermine our state Constitution! He doesn’t work for the majority of Montanans, he works for the special, wealthy and corporate interests that now control our state government!

Tim Leifer,

Missoula