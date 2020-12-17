Ready to leave GOP if Trump controls it

I have been a staunch Republican since I voted for the first time in 1968, and have voted accordingly, except the election of 2020. I didn't vote for either Republican running for Congress in Montana, and especially Donald Trump on the national level, because of his constant false accusations during his presidency.

It has been mentioned Trump is trying to mount an audacious bid to control the Republican Party after he leaves office in January. Which if it happens, the Republican Party will become clones of Trump, and will commit the same farcical agenda at his direction. Trump needs to put his sippy cup down, get out of his high chair, put on some big boy pants and accept he lost the election.

I am only one vote, but I will leave the Republican Party if Trump is allowed leadership of the party, and vote Democrat moving forward. I don't trust or respect Trump in any way. If Trump should try and run again in 2024, be prepared for the second coming of a moron! I also believe historians will remember Trump, overall, as the worst president ever elected in American history.

Sean Callahan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0