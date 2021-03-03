Ready to sell guns, alcohol, marijuana

Having survived 82 years with only the bare minimum of common sense and IQ, I have decided to follow our elected leaders and those in charge at the University of Montana. I have decided to apply for a vendor's permit to park a trailer at the entrance to the university's parking lot.

I intend to sell only three items: guns, liquor and marijuana.

Since I am simply doing what those who are more intelligent and educated than I, what could possibly go wrong? For those customers who buy at least two of my items, I will supply condoms free of charge.

Tom Finkbeiner,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1