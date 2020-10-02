 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ready to sign on to 'liberal agenda'

Ready to sign on to 'liberal agenda'

{{featured_button_text}}

So, I heard on TV tonight that if elected, Steve Bullock would vote to enact the liberal agenda.

Let’s see.That would mean:

1. Affordable health care for all with coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

2. Affordable college tuition.

3. Guaranteeing a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions.

4. Increased funding for education, including early childhood education.

5. Maintaining public lands.

6. Reducing air and water pollution.

7. Improving the environment.

8. Ensuring that the rich pay their fair share of taxes.

9. Working for the elimination of racial inequities.

10. Enforcing fair immigration policies.

11. Enacting reforms for veterans.

12. Bringing a well reasoned, bipartisan, cooperative approach to the Senate.

As well as dozens of other benefits to the citizens of Montana.

Sign me up!

Denis Thane,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News