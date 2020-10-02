Ready to sign on to 'liberal agenda'

So, I heard on TV tonight that if elected, Steve Bullock would vote to enact the liberal agenda.

Let’s see.That would mean:

1. Affordable health care for all with coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

2. Affordable college tuition.

3. Guaranteeing a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions.

4. Increased funding for education, including early childhood education.

5. Maintaining public lands.

6. Reducing air and water pollution.

7. Improving the environment.

8. Ensuring that the rich pay their fair share of taxes.

9. Working for the elimination of racial inequities.

10. Enforcing fair immigration policies.

11. Enacting reforms for veterans.

12. Bringing a well reasoned, bipartisan, cooperative approach to the Senate.

As well as dozens of other benefits to the citizens of Montana.

Sign me up!