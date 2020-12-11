'Real' Americans see others as enemies

One of the most frustrating experiences out of the last few years has been the loss of a cohesive, common reality. Certain views are considered acceptable, while anything contrary to that certain way of thinking is dismissed outright as “fake news,” while cries for compassion are openly ridiculed as “virtue signaling.”
That Joan and Gary Carlson can spend months talking about how Black Lives Matter protesters, Antifa and anyone leaning left of Citizens United are “socialists” looking to “destroy America,” then still claim without irony that they are simply “expressing their opinion,” says all that you need to know. Unfortunately, the First Amendment does little to protect from stochastic hate.
The Carlsons and their compatriots believe themselves to be real Americans, with the obvious implication being that those of us who are dissimilar are interlopers, un-American saboteurs from whom the republic must be reclaimed, against whom “real” Americans must be willing to engage some vague display of force. In their Nov. 24 column, “Responding to the clarion call,” they literally allude to Democrats being “the enemy.”
When someone shows you who they are, believe them. This state is not a safe place for those who are different.
Cody Leatzow,
Missoula
