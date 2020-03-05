Real danger to US is Trump supporters

Real danger to US is Trump supporters

{{featured_button_text}}

The real danger to our nation and the world is not with Donald Trump and his opinions and actions due to his mental disability. It is with the number of otherwise sensible and well-meaning citizens in our nation who back him, support him and put political party reverence ahead of what is right for America and the world.

This is the real danger because Donald Trump will not last long as our leader. However, the results of his dangerous attitudes and actions live on unless immediate actions are taken to reverse this dangerous trend.

What might be those immediate actions? Start the legal and punitive process addressing the many violations of our democracy Trump has already committed. They are numerous and vital to this nation of ours.

This is just my present take on all that is going on in our nation today. I'm much too old to have worries about my future with ongoing Trump-based leadership styles. But I do have legitimate personal concerns for our younger generations.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montanans see through Fox
Letters

Montanans see through Fox

I was glad to see that only eight to 10 people showed up at Tim Fox’s "race for governor" press conference in Kalispell last Thursday; that ei…

Sound barriers causing hazard
Letters

Sound barriers causing hazard

It's been quite some time since I have written to the Missoulian editor but I just have to talk about an issue which involves the safety and l…

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark
Letters

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark

I am writing in response to the editorial cartoon depicting two bison talking. One is saying, “You’d think they’d have enough to worry about w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News