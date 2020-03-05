Real danger to US is Trump supporters

The real danger to our nation and the world is not with Donald Trump and his opinions and actions due to his mental disability. It is with the number of otherwise sensible and well-meaning citizens in our nation who back him, support him and put political party reverence ahead of what is right for America and the world.

This is the real danger because Donald Trump will not last long as our leader. However, the results of his dangerous attitudes and actions live on unless immediate actions are taken to reverse this dangerous trend.

What might be those immediate actions? Start the legal and punitive process addressing the many violations of our democracy Trump has already committed. They are numerous and vital to this nation of ours.

This is just my present take on all that is going on in our nation today. I'm much too old to have worries about my future with ongoing Trump-based leadership styles. But I do have legitimate personal concerns for our younger generations.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

