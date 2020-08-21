I wanted to write to express my support for Mike Bader and his piece on industrial recreation. Wilderness was created in 1964 to give us an escape from cities and industrialization, it was also vital for wildlife habitat. Yet there remains people dedicated to destroying the wilderness act and allowing snowmobiles, off-road vehicles and yes even mountain bikes to remove the wildness, the simple calm that wilderness was designed to provide. The efforts at collaboration have destroyed wildness and public lands in Montana. These efforts give far more away than wilderness receives. Groups that continue to go down this path are giving away far more than we receive in loss of wilderness lands, more motorized recreation and logging. The time has come to end collaboration and fight for real wilderness. Politicians want everyone to be happy; wilderness depends on people that fight for its value every day. Real leadership is not always popular with everyone; Mike and his organization has made clear that real values, a respect for the wilderness ideal, come before a popularity contest.