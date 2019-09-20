I almost laughed when I read Robert Mutch's letter (Sept. 6): regarding the South Avenue Bridge project. Seriously, bringing someone's deceased parents into your diatribe? How sad.
This bridge replacement affects every county taxpayer from Condon to Alberton, Seeley Lake to Lolo. Everyone will pay if the county refuses federal funding for the new bridge — everyone.
No one cares about your fantasy of a high speed secret bypass, except there will not be any bypass created! Sheesh, study after study, including the recent HDR report, show traffic flows will improve and those evil Bitterrooters will not drive 6 extra miles on a narrow, scary, icy road to go over the new safe bridge. Haven't you read the agency's studies by licensed experts? They're available at southavenuebridge.com.
If we're talking "Not in My Back Yard," Chuck Beagle (letter, Aug. 27) is in favor of the new bridge, not against it. It's easy to spot "NIMBYs" by the "No South Avenue Bridge" signs. Bet you have one.
You have free articles remaining.
And I bet Chuck's dad, Bud Beagle, would be ashamed of your letter. He'd be concerned about those school buses crossing that old bridge with holes in its deck.
Whatever happened to "follow the science"? Too "olde fashioned"?
Bridget Johnson,
Missoula