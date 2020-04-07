Real 'pandemic' is faith in flawed science

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When COVID-19 hysteria began, I wrote letters to the Missoulian and politicians trying to warn that they were destroying our economy and people's lives by placing faith in flawed science. The World Health Organization, Anthony Fauci and the controlled news media declared war, not on a virus, but on the American people.

Health officials turned Gestapo by encouraging snitching by fellow citizens regarding “social distancing.” Constitutional rights went out the door. Citizens were terrorized by reports of bodies stacked in refrigerator trucks, hastily erected hospital tents, military ships diverted for civilian use and death clocks ticking on TV screens.

Disappointed that there is no pandemic, pundits are now trying to fudge body numbers by declaring that perhaps people are dying at home and not being counted. It isn't enough that they drag every nursing home for 80-year-olds dying of two forms of cancer and diabetes in an effort to claim more COVID-19 victims.

Politicians put “faith” in Fauci and accepted his “science” as gospel, screaming for testing even though the test is flawed, making “case numbers” useless. Fauci, in the New England Journal of Medicine, March 26, now says it will probably be just another severe flu season.

Phoenix Mitchell,

Missoula

