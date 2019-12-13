Please don’t insult us trappers by implying that the person who killed a family’s pet dog with a 330 conibear trap is a trapper. You have no idea how mad I would be if this were my dog.
The fact that they broke every regulation in the book, it screams a publicity stunt by an anti-trapping group.
I started using 330 conibear traps in 1963. These traps should always be set in water, never on dry land. I started trapping in 1943 with my mother and dad and learned that.
You have free articles remaining.
One thing about the fur trade, the price of fur goes up and rabies goes down. So if you like to hunt birds and keep rabies in check, buy fur!
Mike Dey,
Missoula