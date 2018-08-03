In his letter published in the July 22 Missoulian, Dave Holland expresses skepticism about veterans for Tester. His neighbor Leon tried to convince him that those of us that appeared in the Veterans for Tester TV commercial were from an agency called “Rent-A-Vet.”
Mr. Holland and his neighbor should be skeptical during this election season; there is a lot of misinformation being spread around. He should ask where Leon got the erroneous idea that we who appeared in the spot were “rented” or paid.
I too am a Vietnam vet as were many who were in the ad. There were vets from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq. I was informed of the filming by a friend in Polson. I personally know five other Lake county vets who were there. It was inspiring to see so many veterans, young and old, guys and gals, there to support Sen Tester. The only pay we got was pizza, coffee, soda and beer.
G.L. Parson,
Arlee