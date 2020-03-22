Realizing what we need and what we don't

One day we will look back on all of this and realize we really don’t need:
- movies
- or bars
- or vacations
- or cruises
- or restaurants
- or concerts
- or sports events
But we do need:
- our families
- our friends
- to trust God
- to be prepared for future crisis
We will also know:
- Money does not equal happiness.
- The most important members of society are those who sacrifice for us: doctors, nurses, truckers, farmers, teachers.
- A walk outdoors is fulfilling
- We are more resilient than we realize.
- In spite of our differences, our similarities and connections are more important.
Sue Pasini,
Boulder