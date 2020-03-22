Realizing what we need and what we don't

Realizing what we need and what we don't

{{featured_button_text}}

One day we will look back on all of this and realize we really don’t need:

  • movies
  • or bars
  • or vacations
  • or cruises
  • or restaurants
  • or concerts
  • or sports events

But we do need:

  • our families
  • our friends
  • to trust God
  • to be prepared for future crisis

We will also know:

  • Money does not equal happiness.
  • The most important members of society are those who sacrifice for us: doctors, nurses, truckers, farmers, teachers.
  • A walk outdoors is fulfilling
  • We are more resilient than we realize.
  • In spite of our differences, our similarities and connections are more important.

Sue Pasini,

Boulder

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News