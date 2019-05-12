Who do you think you are?
Some "white Christian Americans" believe they are genetically superior. Though individually unique, we are who our ancestors were. I am in awe of the creator’s keeping all in motion, including evolving diversity in humanity.
People of the British Isles were Celts, Jutes, Britons, Saxons, Angles and Norse. I am these, plus aboriginal Labradorian. 2019 labels: English, Irish, Welsh, German, Danish, Greenlander and Norwegian.
DNA tests added Denisovans and Neanderthals, who lived in Siberia, China, Spain, Indonesia, Australia and Eurasia. I am who they were too. By the way, Neanderthals had larger brains than modern man.
White: Humanity began in Africa. Add "black" African to our lineages. I am white, black, brown, red and yellow. Add green, if you believe ancient Martians landed on earth.
Christian: Tribalism and persecutions prove Christians ignore Christ’s command to love one another. Christ never taught that one way of worshiping is superior to all others. Those who chanted “Jews will not replace us” will face a day of judgement before Christ, a "brown" Jew.
American: My "Americanness" stems from my having been born here and, more importantly, having ancestors who were in the Americas for thousands of years.
Thank you, Lord. In 2019, I am everyman.
Claire L. Kelly,
Stevensville