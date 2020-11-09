Reason Biden won

Having graduated with a BA in psychology from a mid-western college in 1953 but with no professional standing, I feel comfortable sharing publicly my following views.

After months of absorbing numerous news broadcasts and articles from both Republican and Democratic sources concerning each mans experience, motivation, and personality, I submit the following.

This is a listing of four basic and important reasons I think Joe Biden won the election and Donald Trump lost.

#1. Trump came in with no political experience. Biden is coming in with years of political experience.

#2. Trump has displayed no interest in learning the art of political leadership skills or "working across the aisle". Biden has excellent political leadership skills and has years of experience in "working across the aisle" as former Vice President.

#3. Biden, as president, will continue working with the Republicans in attempting to develop agreed upon policies and programs. Trump is not motivated by political concerns at all. He is totally motivated by self-interest, self-concerns, and self-pride.