Please demand that D.J. Trump resign immediately because of:
- alleged sexual crimes against women before 2016;
- strong-arming Ukraine in order to get dirt on J. Biden and help his re-election;
- his trade war with China and tariffs that have damaged American businesses;
- his lies about everyone and everything;
- continuing to make money through personal businesses while president;
- badmouthing allies like NATO and the European Union while embracing dictators;
- leaving the Kurds to be slaughtered by Turkey and then praising Erdogan at the White House;
- destroying clear air and water regulations;
- ***denying global warming is real and doing nothing to stop it;
- not taking advice from military, economic and scientific experts; running an administration via his bad instincts, indigestion, ignorance;
- hiring and firing, hiring and firing until there's only Trump, the supreme leader;
- spitting on the Constitution, laws, rules and common decency.
Do you need more evidence? Is this what one should call democracy in action? Are you happy with Trump, Inc.? Are they giving you what you really need?
I vote for impeachment, resignation or a military coup. This has to stop.
Ross Stenseth,
Missoula