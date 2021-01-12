Reasons to impeach Trump immediately

Why impeach Donald Trump with only a few days left of his term?

Please allow me to list the ways:

Most importantly, through impeachment, he will be held accountable and we will demonstrate to our children and the World that, in the United States, no person is above the law. Impeachment will prevent him from ever running for federal office again, reducing the danger that he poses to this country and his ability to mobilize mobs.

Second, impeachment is not something that can easily be wiped away by current or future accounts. Far-right media began revisionist histories immediately by claiming that the people in the mob that left the Trump rally and proceeded immediately to the Capitol, where criminal behavior resulted in the death of five human beings, were not Trump supporters. Impeachment will prove otherwise.

Third, unless he is removed from office by the representatives of the people, the U.S. Congress, Donald J. and Melania Trump will cost your parents, you, and your children in actual dollars every day for the rest of their lives. Congressional reports list the benefits they will be entitled to receive; the following categories and amounts are from a 2017 report:

1) “Assistance” up to $900,000 to support them during the transition back to private life.