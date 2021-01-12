Reasons to impeach Trump immediately

Why impeach Donald Trump with only a few days left of his term?
Please allow me to list the ways:
Most importantly, through impeachment, he will be held accountable and we will demonstrate to our children and the World that, in the United States, no person is above the law. Impeachment will prevent him from ever running for federal office again, reducing the danger that he poses to this country and his ability to mobilize mobs.
Second, impeachment is not something that can easily be wiped away by current or future accounts. Far-right media began revisionist histories immediately by claiming that the people in the mob that left the Trump rally and proceeded immediately to the Capitol, where criminal behavior resulted in the death of five human beings, were not Trump supporters. Impeachment will prove otherwise.
Third, unless he is removed from office by the representatives of the people, the U.S. Congress, Donald J. and Melania Trump will cost your parents, you, and your children in actual dollars every day for the rest of their lives. Congressional reports list the benefits they will be entitled to receive; the following categories and amounts are from a 2017 report:
1) “Assistance” up to $900,000 to support them during the transition back to private life.
2) Annual salary equal to that of a cabinet member, which is more than $200,000 a year.
3) Up to $150,000 a year for staff, which declines to about $100,000 after four years.
4) Free office space in any U.S. location. In 2016, past-presidents received up to $500,000 for office expenses.
5) Past presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives.
6) After the deaths of a president, their spouse is still entitled to $20,000 plus each year for life.
7) Early during their presidential term, each person holding that office can choose to have a state funeral at the time of their eventual death. Does anyone doubt whether the current president chose that option for his final exit from our national stage?
These are extraordinary times. Think about it. I hope you will tell our Montana senators to vote to impeach him now.
Marcia Rundle,
Florence