4 reasons to support Hileman for president of Montana College Democrats

Dakota Hileman is running for president of the Montana College Democrats federation, the first candidate to enter the CDMT statewide presidential race.

I endorse Hileman because his voice represents the Democratic Party, college students, our Big Sky communities, and our great state of Montana as an honest and vocal patriot, and a voice of a new generation, representative of the passing of a torch to our future leaders!

As a lifelong Democrat, a graduate from the University of Montana in political science (Class of 1982), and a former bureau chief for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, I endorse Hileman for president of CDMT statewide.

Four main reasons I endorse Hileman:

1. Hileman supports making all our communities greener, more environmentally friendly.

2. Hileman will advocate for complete LGBTQ equality, by advocating for the continuation of the non-discrimination policies currently in place.

3. Hileman advocates for a new approach to a community-based universal mental healthcare system, and voices “it is a major step in the right direction."