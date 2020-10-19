 Skip to main content
Reasons to vote Democrat

Reasons to vote Democrat

The Lake County Republican Women listed reasons to vote Republican in the Missoulian last Sunday. I would like to counter with reasons to vote for Democrats. Gianforte, Rosedale, and Downing are multi-millionaires who moved to Montana. Daines was born in California and made his fortune in China. They all think they know what is best for Montana. For the most part, the Democratic candidates are native Montanans. They want to serve the people of the state instead of the special interest groups that would sell off our public lands and destroy our health care. I hope you will see the difference and vote for those who care more about our state than they care about their own pocketbooks. As a life long Montanan, I believe that the democratic candidates are a better choice.

Garth Cox,

Lolo

