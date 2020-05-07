Reasons to vote for Dudik for AG

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please join me in voting for Kimberly Dudik for attorney general in the Democratic primary. (Ballots hit the mail May 8!)

I am supporting Dudik for a number of reasons. First, she has proved to be an incredibly effective legislator (currently serving her fourth term in the Montana House), because of her work ethic and diverse background. A former nurse, she worked on public safety and protecting vulnerable populations, including our children and elderly. A former deputy county attorney and assistant attorney general, she worked on improving the criminal justice system.

Second, Dudik is a woman and a mother. I have confidence that, as attorney general, she will do all in her power to safeguard reproductive rights and continue to care for the most vulnerable among us.

Third, when Dudik sees something that needs to be done, she rolls up her sleeves and does it. The duties of the attorney general are broad and varied. Dudik is up to the job.

Finally, Dudik studied at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Her training there will be of incredible value to Montanans as we go through these uncertain times. Please stay safe, be kind to your neighbors, and vote for Kim Dudik!

Mary DeNevi,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0