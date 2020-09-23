Recall Downing's hunting violations

Voters please remember that Troy Downing was found guilty of hunting violations, getting a resident license when he really lived in California.
Also remember his close ties to Ryan Zinke, who quit as secretary of the Interior in disgrace. Zinke's wife was the director of Downing's campaign for the Senate in 2018, which he lost to Senator Tester. He is not the kind of person we need as Montana's state auditor.
Vote for Shane Morigeau!
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula
