I appreciate Speaker Greg Hertz’s goals of establishing a positive relationship with the Democratic minority and a rapid resolution of K-12 funding. Cooperation prior to transmittal should portend the same for the session’s remainder.
Still, I was dismayed by what Hertz considered bad legislation in his recent opinion (March 6). The Republicans' rejection of bills taxing fireworks, carbon and sales is not surprising, nor their rejection of efforts to regulate firearms, though most Americans favor stricter gun laws.
But I was particularly dismayed by his dismissal of Senate Bill 120 (and presumably 121), which would have prohibited a restaurant from distributing plastic straws unless requested, and imposed a fee for carryout plastic bags. Both bills died, yet similar policies have been successful elsewhere. A YouTube video showing the painful extraction of a straw from a sea turtle’s sinus illustrates the hazard straws pose to wildlife. Also, a recent Montana Public Radio story describes the substantial microplastic pollution in our waterways. These bills were attempts to address health and environmental hazards posed by overuse of plastics.
I wish the Republican majority would recognize the environmental threats Montana faces. I appreciate Hertz’s support for legislation targeting aquatic invasive species. His efforts should also extend to other crucial environmental issues.
Caryl Cox,
Polson