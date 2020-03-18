Recognize outstanding people in our midst

A Minnesota farmer had a dream to own a Montana ranch; wife agreed.

They preferred across the mountains, but none could be found, indeed.

So when an opportunity came to acquire the Potomac Mahlum Ranch,

Leonard said, “Doris, this is it, this for us. Not gonna miss this chance.”

So, now, 45 years later, their boys Les and Denny and spouses, share work;

help from great Montana-born wives, plus kids from each, grandkids, too.

Their Minnesota upbringing taught them to conserve, helping the valley.

Highly respected community leaders, from helping others they never shirk.

Today they helped my daughter entertain and show real Montana kindness

to Austrian farmers. Calving. Farming in general as it should really be done.

Sharing that Nordic upbringing of excellence from Leonard and Doris blessed.

If all parents of today could raise kids as well, we’d never face a war to be won!

We need to recognize these not famous, yet outstanding people in our midst,