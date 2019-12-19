President Trump laments that 16-year-old Greta Thunberg was named 2019 Person of the Year by Time magazine.
I checked the criteria used by Time editors in making these yearly selections. Decisions are made based on the impacts, for better or worse, a person has on global issues in a given year.
In 1939 Hitler was picked; in 1939 and 1942, Stalin was picked. Based on the decision criteria used in the past years, President Trump might have been a candidate to be selected, but he lost. But then he also lost to the lady president of Germany.
For President Trump to deny that global climate change is even happening, and his withdrawal of our country from international efforts to reverse climate change, Trump's face really ought to be pictured on the cover of some magazine, with both front and side views.
James Habeck,
Missoula