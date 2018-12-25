“It gives me hope for the world.”
Those were the words of Montana Red Cross volunteer Deborah Hayes Ferdinand, who returned recently from California, where she provided mental health care to those reeling from the Camp Fire.
In the face of devastation and destruction, Ferdinand also saw compassion and kindness. And a reason for hope.
As we look ahead to 2019, the Montana Red Cross would like to thank wonderful volunteers like Deborah and the generous donors who make their work possible. Since September, more than 20 volunteers and staffers from Montana have deployed to places like Shallotte, N.C., Panama City, Florida, and Chico, California, in response to massive hurricanes and deadly wildfires.
Closer to home, our teams helped Montana communities recover from spring flooding and respond to dozens of home fires each month.
Together we are doing amazing things, and we invite you to join us. The Red Cross offers volunteer opportunities for almost any interest or skill set. Visit www.redcross.org/montana to learn more or make a donation.
Thanks again to everyone who supported us in 2018 and here’s to a year of kindness, happiness and hope in 2019.
Tom Wozniak,
board chairman,
American Red Cross of Montana,
Missoula