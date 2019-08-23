Red flag laws are a clear violation of the Second Amendment. Five main issues prevail:
1.The seizure of guns without any form of due process.
2. They are based on the testimony of one unrelated person (who need only be someone harboring a grudge).
3. The burden of proof is absurdly low (much leeway to reason No. 2).
4. They shift the burden of proof to the gun owner, rather than the accuser.
5. Even if the accused manages to clear their name, it will require a lot of time and money to regain their firearms, rendering them without defense for an indefinite period of time.
Red flag laws would not have stopped any of the mass shootings. There are stories of relatives and others reporting concerns about the individual which were all ignored by the authorities.
Most of these shootings have occurred in "gun-free zones," which might as well be labeled "sitting duck zones" because first of all, criminals do not obey laws, including gun laws. Second, they are able to target venues where they know the chances that someone can defend themselves with deadly force is almost non-existent. Remember, these criminals might be crazy, but they are not stupid.
Julie Martin,
Lakeside