Redirect ad money to positive change

As we thankfully wind up this bizarre election year daunted by COVID-19 and all of the political posturing thereof, I have a couple of key observations that I feel compelled to share.
I’ve received an unprecedented number of political ads on card stock, printed in colored ink and coated with plastic. I’ve wrestled off the duplicate wraparound ads to read my Missoulian. Do any of you people read these ads, after being inundated with the same information on television, etc.? Beyond the carbon footprint, do you ever wonder how much positive change could be effected with the money that is spent on political propaganda? I’ve also long advocated that a country with widespread poverty and a need for education reform — direct the money we blow up on ”Independence Day” fireworks to truly freeing our people.
Finally, as a native Montanan, I wonder why blue jeans and poor enunciation are supposed to win over our voters. While, with some reservations, I voted a straight Democratic ticket due to accumulating horror over our president, the award for winning votes through down-home hick goes to Steve Bullock who, along with his supporters and family, seems to need speech therapy, e.g., “Sen-a-dor Daines.”
Tami Williams,
Missoula
