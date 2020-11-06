Redirect ad money to positive change

I’ve received an unprecedented number of political ads on card stock, printed in colored ink and coated with plastic. I’ve wrestled off the duplicate wraparound ads to read my Missoulian. Do any of you people read these ads, after being inundated with the same information on television, etc.? Beyond the carbon footprint, do you ever wonder how much positive change could be effected with the money that is spent on political propaganda? I’ve also long advocated that a country with widespread poverty and a need for education reform — direct the money we blow up on ”Independence Day” fireworks to truly freeing our people.