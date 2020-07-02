Redistribute police funds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, the Missoula Police Department had 608 mental health calls and 385 domestic violence calls. Imagine if, when you called 911, you had the option of having a mental health professional trained in de-escalation deployed to your home instead of an armed police officer?

There were 1,737 misdemeanor calls. Why did those crimes happen? People usually commit crime to fill a basic need, so to "fight crime" better we should focus on addressing those needs rather than filling jails. By investing money in social services we can begin to eliminate crime at its root. Isn’t that what public safety is all about?

On average, social workers complete five years of higher education. The MDP requires a high school diploma. This is not to say that the police officers are not educated, but rather that they are being asked to do too much.

Our 2019 budget report promised to "Invest in public safety with additional police officers...” I do not think that investing in policing achieves public safety.

I urge Mayor John Engen and Chief of Police Jaeson White to take funding from our police department, and redistribute it back into education, housing, food and mental health care that Missoula citizens deserve.

Hannah Lemkowitz,

Missoula

