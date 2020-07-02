Redistribute police funds

Redistribute police funds

{{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, the Missoula Police Department had 608 mental health calls and 385 domestic violence calls. Imagine if, when you called 911, you had the option of having a mental health professional trained in de-escalation deployed to your home instead of an armed police officer?

There were 1,737 misdemeanor calls. Why did those crimes happen? People usually commit crime to fill a basic need, so to "fight crime" better we should focus on addressing those needs rather than filling jails. By investing money in social services we can begin to eliminate crime at its root. Isn’t that what public safety is all about?

On average, social workers complete five years of higher education. The MDP requires a high school diploma. This is not to say that the police officers are not educated, but rather that they are being asked to do too much.

Our 2019 budget report promised to "Invest in public safety with additional police officers...” I do not think that investing in policing achieves public safety.

I urge Mayor John Engen and Chief of Police Jaeson White to take funding from our police department, and redistribute it back into education, housing, food and mental health care that Missoula citizens deserve.

Hannah Lemkowitz,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
1
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Mayor showing thirst for power
Letters

Mayor showing thirst for power

Mayor Engen's letter issued on June 14 said that if he was not "constrained by the constitution and laws I swore to uphold, there’d be no self…

Fielder spreading false rumors
Letters

Fielder spreading false rumors

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, who’s now running for a seat on the Public Service Commission, wants you to overlook the fact that she spread false rum…

Concern for public safety
Letters

Concern for public safety

The anarchists who seized several blocks within Seattle's Capitol Hill district were supported and were actually encouraged by Mayor Jenny Dur…

Finding irony in Trump's crowds
Letters

Finding irony in Trump's crowds

Irony intrigues me. A Trumpian kind of irony gets underway as “fearless” leader continues cocking a snook at science and medical logic by enco…

Marbut ignores First Amendment
Letters

Marbut ignores First Amendment

The subject of Gary Marbut’s Letter to the Editor in the June 17, Missoulian is the recent peaceful demonstrations in Missoula and the right o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News