There is clear need for governments to act quickly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and it is important for us to work for that change.
There is also an imperative for those who believe in the science of climate change to take immediate personal action. In one year, our family of four was able to reduce our carbon footprint to 40% of the average Missoula household — without trying to change anyone’s behaviors but our own.
If everyone who believed the science (which is more than half of the U.S.) acted to reduce emissions by 50%, we would reduce average household emissions by more than 25%. While that’s not enough, it would be a strong start and give us a chance to meet long-term goals. A few are doing better than that, but for the rest of us, what is our excuse?
We would be better activists if we acted in accordance with our beliefs, and together we could drive real change. If you haven’t done so already, and if you believe that climate change is a man-made threat, then I think to avoid hypocrisy you must measure and then reduce your footprint significantly and promptly.
You have free articles remaining.
Best wishes.
Michael Hudson,
Missoula