Reefer madness

HB457 reminds me of the movie "Reefer Madness." The Republican legislation in Helena just can’t deal with the idea the people of Montana voted in “reefer" for recreational use. The idea we need more time to get the program going is crazy. There are plenty of qualified people to get the program up and running. Tax dollars generated off the sale will be more then enough to pay for the way of the program.

Montana legislators do your job, deal with the rights of us voters and get this initiative going!

W.D. "Bill" Allen,

Billings

