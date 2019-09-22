I've always found it strange that on Thanksgiving Day we suddenly realize all that we have in an instant. Some people think about what they are grateful for ahead of time; others decide right at the table when it's their turn to share.
Many people typically say the same thing without much effort or introspection. "I'm grateful for family, friends and health," they mumble. We've all done it, and not truly realized the significance of these uttered words, but what happens when we genuinely sit and think on all that we have?
I remember in high school so many of my friends wanted something different, something more than our small town. However, when they left for college, most returned for winter break with new thoughts of what truly brought happiness.
I think this is a prime example of a time when we need to express more gratitude for the lives we live now, rather than wishing for a new life. We need to reflect more on how grateful we are daily, rather than at the dinner table on Thanksgiving Day.
We live in a place where the people are kind, the mountains are endless and life is good.
Lyric DeVries,
Hamilton