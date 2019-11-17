Last April my dear friend Archie passed away. He was a rancher and an autodidact scientist who studied college chemistry textbooks when not feeding his cattle. He was a treasure trove of scientific information who could tell you how a Magnatron or a Geiger counter works.
Like me, Archie hated to see the countryside being housed up and subdivided. He hung onto his hardscrabble ranch to the bitter end, living frugally and refusing to sell out.
He enlightened me on the stupidity of our land laws, telling me that in order to keep taxes low, much land is unnecessarily kept in production, creating a glut on the market and low prices, driving many ranchers and farmers to quit and sell their land.
Archie related that lots of folks who move way out into "the sticks" do this to escape the high taxes of towns, even though they'd prefer to be "townies."
It's gotten to the point that there's little to do but shop 'till you drop, for lack of places for outdoor recreation. We should persuade our representatives to reform the idiotic, anachronistic tax and zoning laws. If only America was as beautiful as it used to be.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula