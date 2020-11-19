Refuse to work for less than $15/hour

To my fellow winter seasonal workers:

Local businesses are posting jobs starting at the minimum wage at $8.50 an hour. I am shocked, offended and ready to make a positive change.

I am refusing to return to work for any minimum-wage employer this year until a reasonable $15-an-hour minimum is paid out to the hardest-working employees in the harshest conditions during a pandemic, and I want you to join me. I understand many employees are young and under 30 like me, but we must unite. We are stronger as one rather than divided on our own.

Refuse to work for anything less than $15 an hour, and stand together with your fellow winter employees! To the lifties, to the parking attendants, to the instructors, to the bartenders and to those in the kitchen: Strike until $15 an hour!

We deserve a living wage, and the only way to get one is to unite together and fight for what's right.

Chris Brizzolara,

Missoula

