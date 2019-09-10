The Sept. 5 letter from Tim McMahon and Cynthia Montagne provides the expected and welcome argument: sales taxes are “regressive” and should be avoided. Democrats, and others, continue to shoot themselves in the foot with this argument.
First, U.S. jurisdictions, as well as those abroad, have developed a host of ways to effectively address this issue, as well as the administrative concerns McMahon/Montague raise.
Second, quality education, health care, social and cultural services, and improved infrastructure do far more to address issues of inequality than taxes have ever done, or are ever likely to do.
Those arguing for smaller government will always find reasons to oppose taxes that provide the revenue needed for quality public services. This is unfortunate. Current and future generations will pay the price.
Roger S. Smith,
Polson