I applaud the letter you published: "Global Fund will save millions of lives" (Oct. 23).
Every $1 invested in the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria spurs $19 in global economic returns. Did you know that eleven of the top 15 export markets were once foreign aid recipients? (theglobalfight.org)
The U.S. bipartisan investment in the Global Fund, to which the letter alluded, is a sound business and return on investment, as the Global Fund's strategic health funding enables economic development, trade and stronger work forces. Not to mention that it has dramatically improved countless millions of families' lives, and can continue to do so.
This is an encouraging example of what bipartisan work can do. With the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election coming up, we have an opportunity to do our part: to vote. In 38 states one can register online to vote. For those in Montana: https://vote.org/register-to-vote/montana.
Donna Munro,
Bremerton, Washington