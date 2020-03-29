Regulate borders to prevent pandemics

One possible positive consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is the diminishment of globalism, i.e., the erasure of national borders to ease the global movement of people and goods.

Globalism is the underlying condition that made the pandemic possible. The only way an isolated epidemic becomes a pandemic is through open borders.

Once the novel coronavirus emerged in China, it was only a matter of time until it spread across the globe because there is nothing in place to prevent its free travel. Globalism necessarily means exotic diseases are coming to your home town from the farthest corners of the globe.

Although the full extent of the devastation caused by this pandemic is yet to be seen, what is for certain is this: if nothing changes, there will be another. And another. And another.

International trade and travel are valuable, but countries need to regulate their borders for the common good of their peoples. For the foreseeable future, we don’t need to be allowing in any more refugees, asylum-seekers or even foreign workers. We will soon have more than enough unemployed Americans to fill those jobs. It’s time to place our fellow citizens first.

Henry Fowler,

Stevensville

