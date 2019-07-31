In the distant past we have heard the talking point: “job-killing regulations.” After the firing of Scott Pruitt, so blatantly corrupt that he was often in the spotlight, one must still assume that needed regulations within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are still quietly being jutted.
As a project engineer and design engineer, I depended on standards and specifications, normally tied to regulations, which are based on science, to provide a good product to get the best product for taxpayers' money. One could not depend upon the construction contractor to do the right thing, as corners will be cut to save money, even with an ethically minded crew, without standards and specs to follow.
When a company’s regulations are reduced, it is another upward movement of money from the public, who directly pay for the harmful consequences. Often it is the poor who pay the most.
I worked within the agricultural community. Most of the family farmers and ranchers wanted to do the right thing with their business, but without regulations there is no guidance, based upon science, to follow. Once my uncle unknowingly fed his cattle on the ice of the major drainage in eastern Montana.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula