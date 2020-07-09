Regulations exist to protect people

I read with interest the July 6 opinion by Charles Denowh re: Montana small business receiving financial relief for shutting down during the pandemic to help flatten the curb of those being infected.

I agree, small business stepped up to the plate and deserves our thanks and compensation. I only differ on conflating this act of civic responsibility to business regulation in general.

The reason regulations exist is because some businesses (not all) seek profit even when it comes at public expense. Regulations on business are protections for the public.

Case in point, what would our lakes and streams be like if industry were still allowed to dump toxic wastes into them with no oversight? Why do we now wear seat belts or insist on safety seats for our children?

Regulations exist because of a few outliers and also new information from safety inspectors seeking improvement in order to protect our citizens.

Linda Greiner,

Missoula

