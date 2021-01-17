Regulations help with responsibility

Prior to our 2020 elections, we heard several candidates promise to get rid of burdensome regulations. However, I never heard which of these regulations were the problem.

I expect there are some that may be unnecessary, but which ones? I hope not the ones that protect citizens from companies and individuals that put profits above consumer safety and well-being. I like to know what ingredients are in the food I purchase.

How about protecting our environment? It sure would be nice to eat fish from the Clark Fork River between Missoula and the confluence with the Flathead River. A burdensome regulation could have prevented the contamination that is harming fish and humans.

How about some regulation like not allowing texting while driving? This was proposed in the last two legislative sessions and failed. I lost a cousin in central Montana a few years ago because a truck driver was texting while driving.

Then there is climate change. We cannot ignore it much longer, and addressing it will not happen without more burdensome regulations.

Individual rights need to be balanced with responsibility and all of us humans need regulations to keep us responsible.

Curt Rosman,

Charlo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0